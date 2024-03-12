Danielle Hunter agrees to two-year deal with Texans

The Texans saw edge rusher Jonathan Greenard agree to terms with the Vikings on Monday and they landed an agreement with a former Viking edge rusher on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Danielle Hunter has agreed to sign with the 2023 AFC South champs when the new league year opens on Wednesday. It is a two-year deal with $48 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $51 million.

Hunter was the top player left uncommitted to a team on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league at the time of his reported agreement and he makes it much easier to swallow Greenard’s departure. Hunter had a career-high 16.5 sacks for the Vikings and he has 87.5 sacks over the course of his career, so the prospect of teaming him with Will Anderson is an agreeable one for the Texans.

The Texans have also agreed to terms with defensive lineman Denico Autry, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi as they work to build a strong front seven ahead of the 2024 season.