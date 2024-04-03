Randy Gregory agrees to one-year deal with Bucs

The Buccaneers have agreed to a one-year deal with edge rusher Randy Gregory, the team announced.

The Seahawks are among other teams that had interest in Gregory, who joins his fourth team in four years. The Broncos traded him to the 49ers last season, and he played 12 regular-season games and all three postseason games with San Francisco.

In seven seasons and 72 games with the Cowboys, Broncos and 49ers, Gregory has recorded 22 sacks, 69 quarterback hits and 27 tackles for loss.

The Buccaneers needed help at outside linebacker after releasing Shaquil Barrett in a salary-cap move last month. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, a first-round pick in 2021, and Yaya Diaby, who led the team in sacks as a rookie, are expected to start in 2024. Gregory will share rotation snaps, with Anthony Nelson, Markees Watts and Jose Ramirez other edge rushers currently on the roster.