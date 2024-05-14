Tom Brady regrets being roasted

Last week, we raised this question: Why did Tom Brady agree to be roasted? Brady apparently is asking himself that same question.

It was supposed to be the first in a series of what would be called The Greatest Roast of All Time, with Brady as an executive producer for each of them. Based on Brady’s comments about the roast, good luck getting anyone else to agree to do it.

Appearing on The Pivot podcast, Brady admitted that he regrets doing the roast because of the impact it had on his children.

“I liked when the jokes were about me,” Brady said, via Zack Sharf of Variety.com. “I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids. It’s the hardest part about . . . like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.”

Although Brady’s kids were off-limits in the supposedly no-hold-barred event, Brady’s ex-wife reportedly was miffed about the jokes. Which surely impacts the children they share. Brady also was ribbed for leaving Bridget Moynihan while she was pregnant with his oldest child.

“It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it,” Brady said. “Sometimes you’re naive. You don’t know. When I signed up for that — I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff that I watched three things on TV: Premier League soccer, golf, and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter it was like, are you fucking kidding me? I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.”

Brady definitely isn’t seeing the full picture with his candor, because there’s no way anyone else in Brady’s class (Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, for example) will ever agree to do it. It’s one thing for the subject of the roast to take the heat. When it strays to specific current or former family members, it gets awkward.

Even before Brady said what he recently said, I would have bet the under on a second Greatest Roast of All Time. Now, there’s no way it will happen — unless the ground rules consist of an understanding that the subject of the roast will be the butt of only a limited range of jokes.