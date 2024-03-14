D.J. Reader agrees to two-year deal with Lions

One of the best defensive players available is off the board in free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have agreed to sign defensive tackle D.J. Reader to a two-year deal worth up to $27.25 million.

Reader, 29, suffered a torn quad late in the 2023 season that sidelined him for Cincinnati’s last three games. But he finished the year with 34 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven QB hits, and a sack.

Known as a strong run stuffer, Reader should provide a boost to Detroit’s defense whenever he’s healthy.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Reader played his first four years with the Texans before signing with the Bengals in 2020. In 105 career games, he’s recorded 23 tackles for loss, 44 QB hits, 9.5 sacks, and eight passes defensed.

Reader was No. 16 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.