Shanahan 'has final say' over 49ers roster
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at some burning questions regarding the San Francisco 49ers and discuss how head coach Kyle Shanahan has the final say over the team's roster decisions.
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, analyzing whether they can get off to a quick start this season.
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss who will win the Dallas Cowboys' running back battle, if they'll find wide receiver depth and whether Mazi Smith will emerge along the interior defensive line.
Can Titans go from worst to first in AFC South?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds for all the teams that finished last in their division in 2023, discussing which team has the best chance of finishing in first place in 2024.
What happened to Eagles at end of last season?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what happened to the Philadelphia Eagles at the end of the 2023 season after getting off to a strong 10-1 start, and how the Philly offense will adjust to Kellen Moore.
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the offensive ceiling for the New England Patriots post-draft with additions at wide receiver and how the team can support the development of Drake Maye as QB of the future.
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dig into burning questions regarding the Baltimore Ravens, including the team’s offensive line overhaul, injuries, coaching changes and more.
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the odds for most passing yards by a rookie this NFL season and explain which quarterback they think is the best bet.
Can Chargers take pressure off Herbert?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss their one burning question for the Los Angeles Chargers, analyzing whether the running game could do enough to take the pressure off quarterback Justin Herbert.
Levis’ potential headlines TEN’s biggest questions
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the burning questions surrounding the Tennessee Titans, including if Will Levis will make the necessary jump in year two and if the team has enough receiving weapons to thrive.
Which rookie RB will be this year’s Robinson?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers debate which player they believe could be the rookie rushing yards leader this year, including Jaylen Wright of the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals' Trey Benson.
Which rookie QB will be this year’s Stroud?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers explain why they believe Caleb Williams has the potential to be this year's C.J. Stroud due to elite wide receiver support on the Chicago Bears offense.
Which late-round rookie WR will be the next Nacua?
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers discuss why the Bengals' Jermaine Burton and the Steelers' Roman Wilson are most likely to go from late-round draft pick to standout starting wideout like Puka Nacua did.