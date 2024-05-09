Transparency not required for Rooney Rule compliance

The Patriots’ ongoing search for a new General Manager (or comparable title) has raised plenty of questions. Had they complied with the Rooney Rule as of earlier this week? And, more importantly, are teams required to be transparent with their efforts to comply?

Per a league spokesman, and in general, "[c]lubs have to report to the league names of people they have interviewed but are not required to make them public. There have been some candidates who do not want their names public.”

Again, that’s general and not specific to the Patriots.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reported on Tuesday that the Patriots were indeed required to comply in the filling of the job. They previously complied prior to the draft because, as a league spokesperson told Kyed, “there wasn’t a singular person in the primary personnel position, and . . . there were no changes to anyone’s title.”

The Patriots reportedly have had multiple candidates decline to interview, possibly due to the perception that Eliot Wolf is destined to get the job.

Two external candidates have agreed to interview — former Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman, and Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt.

While a request for discretion and secrecy would be reason to keep specific names quiet when requested, it makes sense to publicly announce all candidates who have not requested anonymity. (It also could be argued that, if someone wants a job of that magnitude, secrecy isn’t an option.)

So the Patriots, and no team, are required to tell the public anything about efforts to comply with the Rooney Rule. Teams are required only to tell the league.