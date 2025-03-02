 Skip navigation
Report: Cowboys will tag Osa Odighizuwa if they can’t complete deal by Tuesday

  
Published March 2, 2025 03:37 PM

The Cowboys are working on a long -term deal with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

But if the Cowboys can’t get a deal agreed to by Tuesday’s tag deadline, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they will use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa.

The franchise tag is $25.123 million for defensive tackles, while the transition tag is $20.849.

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer made clear Thursday he wants Odighizuwa back.

Odighizuwa ranks 10th on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He totaled 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a pass defensed last season.