Report: Cowboys, Micah Parsons begin contract talks

The Cowboys and pass rusher Micah Parsons have begun discussions on a long-term contract extension.

Discussions toward a new deal are in the early stages of the process, according to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

Parsons is heading into the final season of his five-year rookie contract and scheduled to make $24.007 million in 2025. The Cowboys don’t have much salary cap space, and a long-term deal could be structured to give the team cap relief for 2025 with a signing bonus that Parsons receives this year but is prorated over the duration of the deal.

Parsons will surely want a contract that beats the deal signed by 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, who averages $34 million a year and is the NFL’s highest-paid pass rusher.

It’s unclear whether Parsons will be willing to report to work if he doesn’t get a new contract. He may refuse to participate in any offseason activities until the Cowboys show him the money.