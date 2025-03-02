Report: Jets taking calls about Davante Adams, plan to cut him if they can’t trade him

The Jets are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so it comes as no surprise that they plan to do the same with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jets are taking calls about Adams, and if they can’t get a deal, the team is expected to release the six-time Pro Bowler.

It seems unlikely the Jets will find a taker, considering Adams is scheduled for a cap hit of more than $38.25 million for 2025. The Jets can save $29.877 million with Adams’ release.

Adams could rejoin Rodgers on a third team after the two played together with the Packers and the Jets.

Adams made 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets after the trade from Las Vegas. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, though he has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.