 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Jets taking calls about Davante Adams, plan to cut him if they can’t trade him

  
Published March 2, 2025 04:18 PM

The Jets are moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so it comes as no surprise that they plan to do the same with wide receiver Davante Adams.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the Jets are taking calls about Adams, and if they can’t get a deal, the team is expected to release the six-time Pro Bowler.

It seems unlikely the Jets will find a taker, considering Adams is scheduled for a cap hit of more than $38.25 million for 2025. The Jets can save $29.877 million with Adams’ release.

Adams could rejoin Rodgers on a third team after the two played together with the Packers and the Jets.

Adams made 67 catches for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets after the trade from Las Vegas. He has not made the Pro Bowl since 2022, though he has five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.