 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_deebotrade_250301.jpg
Commanders reportedly agree to trade for WR Samuel
nbc_pft_hamptonintv_250228.jpg
Hampton believes he’s a ‘three-down back’ in NFL
nbc_pft_jeantyintv_250228.jpg
Jeanty describes playing football in Naples, Italy

Other PFT Content

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dak Prescott has 2025 cap number of nearly $90 million

  
Published March 2, 2025 02:58 PM

With the Cowboys a season away from seeing quarterback Dak Prescott hit the open market, they blinked. As the 2025 league year approaches, they might be dry heaving.

Prescott’s latest contract comes with a cap number of $89.896 million in 2025.

And, yes, that amount can be reduced by (for example) turning most of his 2025 salary into a signing bonus and spreading it over five years. But even if the Cowboys lower his pay to the minimum of $1.255 million and convert the remaining $46.495 into a guaranteed payment, they’re still looking at a $51.445 million cap charge for the coming year.

The move would also jack up each of the next four cap numbers by $9.299 million. Which will set the stage for more restructurings and more can kicking. Whenever the team’s inevitable first year post-Dak arrives, they’ll have to carry a crippling cap charge.

Already, for example, a trade before June 1 would result in a dead-money charge of more than $103 million. One of these years, sooner or later, they’ll end up paying the salary-cap fiddler by having far less money to spend now.