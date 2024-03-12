Willie Gay headed to New Orleans on a one-year deal

The Saints are signing linebacker Willie Gay Jr.

Gay is leaving the Chiefs for a one-year deal with a $3 million base and a maximum value of $5 million, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports.

Gay, 26, played a key role in the Chiefs’ defense the past two seasons when Kansas City won back-to-back championships.

In the four seasons after Kansas City made him a second-round pick, Gay totaled 233 tackles, five sacks, four interceptions, 19 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

He started 28 games over the past two seasons, seeing action on 1,232 defensive snaps.