C.J. Gardner-Johnson returns to the Eagles

He’s back.

Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who left the Eagles for the Lions last year in free agency, has returned to Philly.

Via NFL Media, it’s a three-year deal worth “up to” (i.e., he needs to hit all incentives and/or escalators) $33 million.

A torn pectoral suffered in Week 2 limited Gardner-Johnson to three regular-season games in 2023. He also played in Detroit’s three postseason games.

A fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2019, Gardner-Johnson was traded to the Eagles in 2022. He then signed with the Lions after his rookie deal expired.