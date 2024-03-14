Bills to sign Curtis Samuel

The Bills saw Gabe Davis leave for the Jaguars early in free agency and they added a piece to their receiving corps on Thursday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are signing Curtis Samuel to a three-year deal. The pact is worth $24 million with $15 million guaranteed and another $6 million available in incentives.

Samuel spent the last three seasons in Washington, but he played for Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady in 2020 when Brady had the same job with the Panthers. He set career highs with 77 catches and 851 receiving yards that season.

In 16 games for the Commanders last season, Samuel had 62 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills have also signed Mack Hollins to go with Stefon Diggs and Khalil Shakir at receiver.