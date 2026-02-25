 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL
nbc_pft_arvell_reese_260225.jpg
Reese thinks he’s best on the edge in the NFL
CJAllenPFT2-25.jpg
Allen reveals the best player he went up against

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL
nbc_pft_arvell_reese_260225.jpg
Reese thinks he’s best on the edge in the NFL
CJAllenPFT2-25.jpg
Allen reveals the best player he went up against

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald has accepted an invitation to the NFL draft

  
Published February 25, 2026 10:54 AM

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald will attend the 2026 NFL draft.

McDonald said on PFT Live today that NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent invited him to the draft, and he has already accepted the invitation.

Typically the NFL invites players it expects to go in the first round, and McDonald would seem to be a safe bet. He won the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award last season and was a huge presence in the middle of the defensive line.

At 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, McDonald has NFL size and strength, and he can expect to hear his name called in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23, the first night of the draft.