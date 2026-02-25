Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald has accepted an invitation to the NFL draft

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald will attend the 2026 NFL draft.

McDonald said on PFT Live today that NFL Executive VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent invited him to the draft, and he has already accepted the invitation.

Typically the NFL invites players it expects to go in the first round, and McDonald would seem to be a safe bet. He won the Big Ten’s Defensive Lineman of the Year award last season and was a huge presence in the middle of the defensive line.

At 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds, McDonald has NFL size and strength, and he can expect to hear his name called in Pittsburgh on Thursday, April 23, the first night of the draft.