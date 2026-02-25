John Spytek: Whoever the QB is for the Raiders, Tom Brady is a great resource

Tom Brady’s involvement in the Raiders’ day-to-day operations appears to be limited, especially since he has a second job as Fox’s top color commentator.

But Brady nevertheless looms large over all Raiders proceedings, given his status as one of the best NFL players of all time.

So it was no surprise when General Manager John Spytek was once again asked about working with Brady at this year’s scouting combine, now that the two are a year into their partnership with Las Vegas.

“For me, it’s kind of the same as it’s always been, other than we probably talk more about strategy and football and roster building and team building and all those different things,” Spytek said on Tuesday. “But Tom and I have always had a great relationship, really, since 2020 when he came to Tampa, and the daily communication and just learning each other more and him learning in this space, and me learning him a little bit more, the things that are important to him and emphasizing those.”

With the Raiders widely expected to select quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick, Spytek also noted that Brady can be an invaluable resource for any young signal-caller.

“I mean, he’s the best ever to do it,” Spytek said. “So, I think whoever the quarterback is that’s playing for the Raiders has a unique opportunity to learn from the best. And Tom has got a lot of humility to him, and just because he did a certain way, he doesn’t have expectations that you do it all that way too. But there are some things that he’s uncompromising on.

“And I think whoever the quarterback is for the Raiders, I think Tom is a great resource for them.”