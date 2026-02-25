 Skip navigation
Brian Gutekunst discusses looming fifth-year option decision for Lukas Van Ness

  
Published February 25, 2026 10:38 AM

The Packers have a decision to make on the fifth-year option on the contract of defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness. Do they or don’t they?

The Packers face a May 1 deadline to exercise the option for 2027, which would guarantee him a projected $15.381 million.

The 13th overall pick in 2023 has 8.5 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 84 tackles in 43 games in three seasons. He has made only two starts and played only nine games in 2025 due to a foot injury.

“It’s about what we think he’s going to do in the future, not what he’s done in the past,” Gutekunst said Tuesday, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated. “So, that’s kind of how we look at things. We did that with Devonte [Wyatt] last year. If that’s the decision we decide to do, I won’t have a problem with that at all.”

Van Ness has never played more than 40 percent of the snaps in a season despite playing all 17 games his first two seasons. They need better production from him this season in what would be a contract year if the Packers decline the fifth-year option.

“I would’ve liked to get those games back that he missed this past year because he was playing at such a high level for us,” Gutekunst said. “Anytime you miss those kind of games in a year, it kind of stunts you a little bit.

“He was playing very well for us. It’s always tough to get back to that level when you have that pause in the season. No, we feel really good about him, where he’s headed, what he’s done for us so far and what he’ll do for us in the future.”