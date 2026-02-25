Cowboys LG Tyler Smith underwent minor knee surgery

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee after the Pro Bowl, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

Smith, a three-time Pro Bowler, has begun his rehab and is expected to be fully cleared before the start of the team’s offseason program, per Archer.

Although he was on the injury report much of the season, Smith played 16 games in 2025. He was active for a game against the Jets, but did not play due to his knee issue.

He has missed only five games in four seasons.

The Cowboys drafted Smith in the first round in 2022 and signed him to a four-year, $96 million extension last year.