OT Jonah Williams agrees to two-year deal with Cardinals

Free agent offensive tackle Jonah Williams has agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal that includes $19 million guaranteed with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams leaves Cincinnati after five seasons.

The Bengals made him the 11th overall pick in 2019, but he missed his rookie season after undergoing left shoulder surgery before training camp to repair a torn labrum. He started 42 games at left tackle the next three seasons.

After the Bengals signed left tackle Orlando Brown in free agency a year ago, Williams requested a trade. Williams ended up remaining in Cincinnati and moved to right tackle, where he started all 17 games last season.

It appears he will return to left tackle this season, with the Cardinals having released D.J. Humphries on Wednesday.