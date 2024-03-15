Rams sign safety Kamren Curl

The Rams have added a solid piece to their secondary in free agency.

Safety Kamren Curl is signing a two-year deal with the Rams, according to NFL Network. The report says the deal is worth “up to” $13 million, which usually means the actual cost to the Rams’ salary cap will be less than $13 million over the next two years.

That’s a good deal for the Rams for a player who has shown a lot of promise in his NFL career and just turned 25 years old. In his four NFL seasons, all in Washington, Curl started 53 games.

Last season Curl sat out the Commanders’ season finale but played every single defensive snap in all 16 games before that. The Rams will hope he can become a reliable member of their secondary, and that he proves to be a bargain signing in a year when safeties are signing for less money than expected.