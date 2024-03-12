Patrick Queen plans to sign with Steelers

Patrick Queen doesn’t plan to be playing for the Ravens anymore, but he does plan to see them multiple times a year.

Queen told Marcus Spears of ESPN that he intends to sign with the Steelers once the new league year gets underway on Wednesday. Queen said he has agreed to a three-year deal that will pay him $41 million.

The Steelers are landing Queen on the heels of his most decorated NFL season. Queen was a second-team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler after recording 133 tackles, 3.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in the regular season. He had 13 more tackles in the postseason.

It was the fourth time in four NFL seasons that Queen took part in every game for the Ravens and continued durability is one of the things the Steelers will be looking for after plucking a key piece away from a divisional rival.