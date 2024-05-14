 Skip navigation
Amazon greenlights Chiefsaholic true-crime documentary

  
Published May 14, 2024 10:46 AM

Truth is often stranger than fiction. In the matter of Xavier Badubar, the truth is flat-out f—kin’ nutty.

Badubar, better known as Chiefsaholic, will be the subject of documentary on Amazon. Prime Video Sports announced on Tuesday that the project has received the green light.

Chiefsaholic: A Wolf in Chief’s Clothing is a true-crime documentary that unravels the story of Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber Xaviar Babudar,” the press release explains.

The documentary will include interviews with Badubar. If Badubar was compensated in any way for the project, that’s good news for Payton Garcia. She’s the bank teller who won a $10.8 million civil verdict against Badubar for threatening her with a gun in December 2022.

Badubar has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. He faces up to 50 years behind bars for his crimes.