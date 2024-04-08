Bank teller wins $10.8 million verdict against Chiefsaholic

The criminal known as Chiefsaholic faces up to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies. He now has another legal issue that, frankly, pales in comparison to his protracted incarceration.

Via ESPN.com, a bank teller whom Xaviar Badubar threatened with a gun in December 2022 received a $10.8 million verdict in Oklahoma last week.

Payton Garcia won $3.6 million for physical harm and emotional distress, along with $7.2 million in punitive damages.

The problem, of course, is that Badubar won’t be able to satisfy the judgment. Attorney Frank Frasier acknowledged that it will be difficult to recover any of the money.

“But the point is two things,” Frasier told ESPN.com. “He’ll never be able to profit from this. Say he writes a book in prison, say he does the Lifetime or Hallmark movie . . . anything he obtains from that will be paid to his creditors. . . . The second part overall is this: The judge sent a message that you cannot profit from crime. You cannot profit by greater notoriety, you cannot profit from clicks, getting more views, getting more likes.”

Badubar was arrested in December 2022, after robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union. During the crime, he pointed a pistol at Garcia and demanded that she give him “the 100s” or he’d shoot her in the head.

He later removed his monitoring device while on bail, eluding police for four months. Badubar is being held at Leavenworth federal prison while awaiting his July sentencing.