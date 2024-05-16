 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

ABC will have only five Monday night games this year

  
Published May 15, 2024 09:33 PM

Monday Night Football debuted on ABC in 1970 and remained there until 2006. In recent years, it has returned for simulcasts and exclusive doubleheader games.

Last year, ABC had games every week, thanks to multiple Hollywood strikes that shut down the production of scripted shows. This year, ABC returns to only a handful of games.

In all, ABC will have five games: Two simulcasts (Jets-49ers in Week 1 and Lions-49ers in Week 17) and three exclusive games as part of a staggered doubleheader.

For Week 3, ABC has Commanders-Bengals at 8:15 p.m. ET. (ESPN has Jaguars-Bills at 7:30 p.m. ET.) In Week 4, ABC has Seahawks-Lions at 8:15 p.m. ET. (The ESPN game at 7:30 p.m. ET is Titans-Dolphins.) In Week 15, ABC has Bears-Vikings at 8:00 p.m. ET, with Falcons-Raiders on ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The numbers for Monday night games will be down this year, because ABC’s three-letter platform won’t be utilized on a regular basis. It will be for the P.R. professionals to figure out how to spin the basic reality that games on basic cable simply don’t attract the audience of the over-the-air networks.