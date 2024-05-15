Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
Chris Simms believes Sam Darnold still has the capability of playing at a starter level in the NFL in the right situation. Are the Vikings the team that can unlock that ability?
Up Next
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
Chris Simms sees some positives in Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's game, but the negatives from his rookie season make it hard to rank him any higher than No. 34 -- part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of QBs.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston landed at No. 35 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of “The Young and The Reckless” tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 32, Anthony Richardson
Indianapolis Colts’ Anthony Richardson sits at No. 32 on Chris Simms’ 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, earning a place on “The Young & The Reckless” trier of rankings.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 31, Ryan Tannehill
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 31, Ryan Tannehill
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "The Young and The Reckless" tier, where free agent Ryan Tannehill landed at No. 31 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 38, Kenny Pickett
Chris Simms shares the "Backup+" tier of his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, with Philadelphia Eagles' Kenny Pickett landing No. 38 on the list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 36, Jacoby Brissett
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Jacoby Brissett edged Joe Flacco in the "Throwbacks" tier, coming in at No. 36 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 37, Joe Flacco
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Joe Flacco landed at No. 37 in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, making up part of the "Throwbacks" tier of signal-callers.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 39, Gardner Minshew
Chris Simms reveals his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Las Vegas Raiders’ Gardner Minshew landed No. 39 on his list.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 40, Jarrett Stidham
Chris Simms kicks off his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown with the "Backup+" tier, where Denver Broncos’ Jarrett Stidham landed No. 40 on his list.
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed evaluate the Chicago Bears and rookie quarterback Caleb Williams, analyzing whether they can get off to a quick start this season.
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
Shanahan 'has final say' over 49ers roster
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at some burning questions regarding the San Francisco 49ers and discuss how head coach Kyle Shanahan has the final say over the team's roster decisions.