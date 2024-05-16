NFL schedule gives Panthers no prime time games

The Panthers are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season — by the betting odds, by fans, by the media, and even by the NFL schedule makers.

The 2024 NFL schedule makes that clear, as the Panthers are the only team with no prime time games this season.

Carolina does get one standalone game, a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff against the Giants in Munich, Germany, in Week 10. That’s the only time the Panthers will have NFL fans’ undivided attention.

It is still possible, with flexible scheduling, that the Panthers could get flexed into a national television window. They’ll have to be a much better team than anyone expects for that to happen. As it is, the NFL is trying to keep the Panthers out of prime time.