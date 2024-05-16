 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bryceyoung_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 34, Bryce Young
nbc_csu_samdarnold_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 33, Sam Darnold
nbc_csu_jameiswinston_240515.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 35, Jameis Winston

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NFL schedule gives 49ers a tough slate, with four opponents coming off bye weeks

  
Published May 16, 2024 04:07 AM

The NFL schedule makers dealt a bad hand to the 49ers, with San Francisco set to be less rested than its opponents for much of the season.

The 49ers have four different opponents on their schedule who are coming off bye weeks. They’re the only team the NFL is forcing to play opponents coming off byes four times.

When the 49ers face the Chiefs in Week 7, the Cowboys in Week 8, the Seahawks in Week 11 and the Bills in Week 13, those teams will all be coming off their byes.

The 49ers also play after short work weeks in Week 2 (playing on Sunday after a Monday night game), Week 6 (playing Thursday night), Week 15 (playing Thursday night) and Week 18 (playing on Sunday after a Monday night game).

That’s certainly not an impossible burden for a good team to overcome, but it’s a burden nonetheless. The 49ers can’t be happy with the schedule the NFL gave them.