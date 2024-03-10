Andre James re-signs with Raiders

Center Andre James is staying in Las Vegas.

James’ agent David Canter announced that James has agreed to re-sign with the Raiders. James would have been able to start talking to other teams on Monday, but opted to stay put before the negotiating window opens on Monday.

James signed with the Raiders after going undrafted in 2019 and spent two years as a backup before moving into the starting lineup in 2021. He’s started 48 games over the last three seasons and will now be in line for a fourth year in the middle of the team’s offensive line.

Guard Greg Van Roten and tackle Jermaine Eluemunor remain on track for free agency this week.