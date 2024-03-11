Lloyd Cushenberry agrees to sign with Titans

The Titans have made another move to improve their offensive around quarterback Will Levis.

According to multiple reports, Tennessee has agreed to sign former Denver center Lloyd Cushenberry. Initial terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Cushenberry, 26, was a third-round pick in 2020 and just completed his rookie deal with the Broncos. He was on the field for every Broncos offensive snap in 2023, starting all 17 games. He previously started all 16 games for Denver as a rookie in 2020 and 16 of 17 games in 2021.

In 2022, Cushenberry was limited to eight games due to injury.

Cushenberry is the second significant offensive addition the Titans have made on Monday, as the club also reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with running back Tony Pollard.