Rams agree to three-year contract with guard Kevin Dotson

Kevin Dotson will not test free agency.

The Rams and Dotson have agreed to a three-year deal worth $48 million, according to multiple reports.

Dotson was slated to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday, but the two sides came together and got something done today.

The 27-year-old Dotson was a 2020 fourth-round pick of the Steelers. The Rams traded for him just before the start of the 2023 season, and he started 14 games in Los Angeles last year.

Dotson was the No. 25 player on our list of the Top 100 free agents in the NFL for 2024.