Matt Nagy interviewed for Eagles offensive coordinator on Wednesday

  
Published January 21, 2026 04:11 PM

With Eric Bieniemy expected to return to Kansas City as offensive coordinator, Matt Nagy is on the way out.

While at present it doesn’t look like a head coaching job is going to materialize for Nagy, he’s a candidate for a prominent offensive coordinator role.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, Nagy interviewed for the Eagles offensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday.

Nagy, 47, got his start in the league with the Eagles under former head coach Andy Reid in 2008. He stayed with the franchise through 2012, ending his tenure as an offense quality control coach before becoming Kansas City’s QBs coach under Reid in 2013.

After going 34-33 as Bears head coach from 2018-2021, Nagy returned to the Chiefs in 2022 as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator when Bieniemy left the franchise after winning Super Bowl LVII.

Nagy was considered a frontrunner to land the Titans’ job, but that went to Robert Saleh this week. Nagy also interviewed with the Raiders, Cardinals, and Ravens in this coaching cycle.