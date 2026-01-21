CB Trevon Diggs clears waivers, becomes a free agent

Cornerback Trevon Diggs cleared waivers on Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent.

The Packers waived Diggs on Tuesday after 21 days with the team.

Green Bay had claimed him off waivers from the Cowboys on Dec. 31.

He played 33 defensive snaps in the regular-season finale against Minnesota when the Packers rested their starters. The Packers had him on the field for only one snap in the postseason loss to Chicago, and he received credit for a tackle after Bears wide receiver DJ Moore knocked Diggs on his back while blocking for Luther Burden, and Burden tripped over Diggs.

The Packers paid Diggs $472,000 in base salary for Week 18, plus $58,823 for him being active.

By cutting Diggs, who had three years left on his contract, the Packers saved just over $15 million against the cap.

Diggs made first-team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the league with 11 interceptions for 142 yards and two touchdowns. He made his second Pro Bowl in 2022, when he intercepted three passes. He has only three interceptions in the three seasons since.

He has played only 22 games since the start of the 2023 season because of knee injuries.