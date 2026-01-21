 Skip navigation
Steelers announce they have interviewed Mike McCarthy for head coach

  
Published January 21, 2026 05:59 PM

Mike McCarthy has completed his interview to be the next head coach of the Steelers.

The Steelers announced this afternoon that they have finished an in-person interview with McCarthy.

McCarthy is a Pittsburgh native who spent four years as an assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Panthers before beginning his NFL coaching career. He was head coach of the Packers for 13 years and the Cowboys for five years. His record as a head coach is 174-112-2 in the regular season and 11-11 in the postseason, and his 2010 Packers team won the Super Bowl.

Betting odds currently have Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as the favorite to be the Steelers’ next coach, and McCarthy as the next-most likely to get the job.