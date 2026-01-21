 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bo Nix: Our season has been defined by overcoming adversity

  
Published January 21, 2026 05:47 PM

Bo Nix’s season is over, but the Broncos are not.

The Broncos quarterback underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Tuesday, with Dr. Norman Waldrop performing the procedure in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Wednesday, Nix released his first public statement since his injury in the divisional round victory over the Bills.

“The last few days have been hard to put into words.

“What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.

“I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett [Stidham]. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.

“Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me.

“God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We’re not finished, as a matter of fact we’re just getting started. We’re just going to keep climbing higher.”