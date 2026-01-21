Bo Nix: Our season has been defined by overcoming adversity

Bo Nix’s season is over, but the Broncos are not.

The Broncos quarterback underwent season-ending ankle surgery on Tuesday, with Dr. Norman Waldrop performing the procedure in Birmingham, Alabama.

On Wednesday, Nix released his first public statement since his injury in the divisional round victory over the Bills.

“The last few days have been hard to put into words.

“What started as one of the most exciting games I’ve ever been a part of ended with some of the most devastating football news I’ve ever received. This is not how I imagined my season would come to an end, but our season has been defined by overcoming adversity and responding to it.

“I can’t express how much this team and organization mean to me and how much I believe in them. I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. I couldn’t be more confident in Jarrett [Stidham]. And I couldn’t be more excited for what’s next.

“Thank you all for the kind words, love and support over the last few days. Thankful for my trainers, Beau, Vince and Dr. Waldrop for taking great care of me.

“God never says oops, and he is always good. He has big plans for this team. We’re not finished, as a matter of fact we’re just getting started. We’re just going to keep climbing higher.”