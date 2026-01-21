 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Broncos open C Luke Wattenberg’s 21-day practice window

  
Published January 21, 2026 04:47 PM

The Broncos designated center Luke Wattenberg to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

It opens Wattenberg’s 21-day practice window.

Wattenberg went on injured reserve on Christmas Day with a shoulder injury and missed three games and the required four weeks. He had started the first 15 games, playing every snap, before his injury.

The Broncos signed Wattenberg to a four-year, $48 million extension in November, guaranteeing him $27 million.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started only one game in his first two seasons. He won a training camp competition for the center job in 2024 and started 13 games that season.