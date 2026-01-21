Broncos open C Luke Wattenberg’s 21-day practice window

The Broncos designated center Luke Wattenberg to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

It opens Wattenberg’s 21-day practice window.

Wattenberg went on injured reserve on Christmas Day with a shoulder injury and missed three games and the required four weeks. He had started the first 15 games, playing every snap, before his injury.

The Broncos signed Wattenberg to a four-year, $48 million extension in November, guaranteeing him $27 million.

Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick in 2022, started only one game in his first two seasons. He won a training camp competition for the center job in 2024 and started 13 games that season.