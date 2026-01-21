Sam Darnold “continues to get better,” won’t be full-go in practice all week

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold landed on the injury report at the end of last week because of an oblique issue and he was listed as questionable to face the 49ers in the divisional round, but he played without any apparent signs of difficulty in Seattle’s 41-6 win.

The Seahawks are still going to take a measured approach toward getting him ready for the NFC Championship Game against the Rams, however. Head coach Mike Macdonald said at a Wednesday press conference that Darnold “continues to get better” and that the team has a plan they think will keep him in good shape for Sunday.

Macdonald said Darnold will not be “full-go” in every practice this week and the quarterback signed on to the approach during his own press conference.

“Feeling really good, just attacking rehab these last couple days. Will be throughout the week. Just got to continue to prepare and get my body right for Sunday,” Darnold said.

Darnold’s play last weekend did little to suggest that he’ll be at risk of missing Sunday’s game. Should something change, Drew Lock would join Jarrett Stidham as unlikely starters this weekend.