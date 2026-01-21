Texans anticipate Tank Dell being available for offseason program

Texans receiver Tank Dell suffered a horrible knee injury in December 2024. He could be ready to return in 2026.

“Tank is doing awesome,” Texans G.M. Nick Caserio told reporters on Wednesday. “He’s been in the building every day. As a matter of fact, he’s here today. He’s got a great attitude. We would anticipate him being ready for the start of the offseason program. He’s in great spirits. He’s got a great attitude. Good player. I’m sure he’s excited. He can’t wait to get started. I saw him yesterday and he had a big smile on his face basically like, ‘Now it’s time, because we’re focused on 2026.’”

After catching a touchdown pass against the Chiefs in Kansas City, Dell was struck by a teammate. Dell dislocated his knee and tore three ligaments. He underwent multiple surgeries and missed all of the 2025 season.

Caserio was asked whether he believes Dell will be able to compete at a high level in 2026, given the serious nature of the injury.

“To be determined,” Caserio said. “He worked very hard. I think our performance group, they do a really good job. I think the players feel that. We have the resources available. Each player is a little bit different, so what’s required for one player might be different for Tank and his situation.

“But I would anticipate him being available for the offseason and then really April, May and June we’ll probably have a better idea. Once you get on the field you probably have a better visual representation of what that looks like. If you clear that hurdle, then training camp is more of like, ‘Okay, what does this actually look like?’ Knowing Tank, he’s probably cautiously optimistic that he’s going to be able to go out there and be Tank Dell. I think everybody is hoping that’s the case, but you never know. Injuries are — none of us control injuries and what happens. But I think everybody is rooting for Tank. He’s worked very hard and had a great attitude. I’m excited to see him out there moving around. Nobody is more excited than he is, so it will be good once we start getting on the field and getting on the grass to see what that looks like.”

Caserio’s words of caution are no surprise. It was a horrible injury. The fact that Dell even has a chance to return to his prior form in 2026 is great news.

In 11 games as a rookie in 2023, Dell caught 47 passes for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2024, he caught 51 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games.