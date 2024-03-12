Derrick Henry, Ravens agree to two-year deal

Derrick Henry is headed to Baltimore.

According to multiple reports, Henry has agreed to a two-year deal with the Ravens.

Henry, 30, confirmed the news by posting on social media, “Flock Nation I swea it’s up !”

Initial reports note Henry’s contract is for $16 million over two years with a maximum value of $20 million. Henry is set to make $9 million guaranteed in 2024.

The Ravens have long been linked to Henry, so it’s no surprise that he’s landed in Baltimore.

Henry’s numbers were down in 2023, but he still led the league with 280 carries. He finished with 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns along with 28 receptions for 214 yards.

In 2022, Henry finished with 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Henry’s best season was in 2020, when he rushed for 2,027 yards and 17 touchdowns to lead the league in both categories. He finished No. 5 all-time in single-season rushing yards, behind Eric Dickerson (2,105 in 1984), Adrian Peterson (2,097 in 2012), Jamal Lewis (2,066 in 2003), and Barry Sanders (2,053 in 1997).

A second-round pick in 2016, Henry has rushed for 9,502 yards with 90 touchdowns in 119 games. He’s also caught 155 passes for 1,458 yards with three TDs.

Henry was No. 27 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.

