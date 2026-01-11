Bears close to within 21-16 of Packers

The Bears are doing it again. Can they finish it again?

In Week 16, the Bears rallied in the fourth quarter to send the game against the Packers to overtime and ended up winning 22-16 in overtime.

The Bears trailed 21-3 at halftime but have outscored the Packers 13-0 in the second half. D’Andre Swift’s 5-yard touchdown run with 10:08 remaining in the fourth quarter has drawn the Bears to within 21-16.

The Packers have only 29 yards in the second half, with four punts.

Caleb Williams is 16-of-33 for 220 yards and two interceptions for the Bears.