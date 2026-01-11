Bears draw back to within 27-24 of Packers

The Bears aren’t going away quietly.

Caleb Williams threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus with 4:18 remaining in the fourth quarter and then hit rookie tight end Colston Loveland for the 2-point conversion. The Bears have pulled to within 27-24.

The Bears have six wins this season when trailing with less than two minutes to play, including in Week 16 against the Packers.

The Bears trailed the Packers 21-3 at halftime but have rallied in the second half.

Williams is 21-of-43 for 301 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.