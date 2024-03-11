Jermaine Eluemunor agrees to terms with Giants

The Giants are attempting to fix their offensive line . . . again.

They are off to a good start.

After agreeing to terms with free agent guard Jon Runyan Jr. earlier Monday, the Giants have agreed to terms with tackle Jermaine Eluemunor.

Eluemunor confirmed he was joining the Giants and thanked the Raiders for his three seasons there: “Raider Nation thank you for the last 3 years. My time with this organization was nothing short of amazing. From the fans to my teammates I’ve loved every single second representing the SILVER AND BLACK. I found myself in Las Vegas and truly became a pro. The Raiders organization and fan base will always have a place in my heart love y’all.”

Eluemunor, 29, will sign a two-year deal worth a reported $14 million, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media,

Eluemunor entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2017 and spent two seasons in Baltimore and two in New England before joining the Raiders and finding a role. He started 31 of 34 games played the past three seasons after starting only 14 of 53 games played his first five seasons.