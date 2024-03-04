Chiefs officially place franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed might not play for the Chiefs in 2024, but he’s not leaving in free agency.

The Chiefs officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Sneed, the team announced Monday.

The tag will cost $19.802 million for 2024.

The Chiefs already had granted Sneed permission to seek a trade before the start of the league year. They also had informed him that they planned to tag him.

So, a tag and trade still appears the likely outcome.

Sneed, 27, played his first four seasons in Kansas City after the Chiefs made him a fourth-round pick in 2020. He totaled 78 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 16 games in 2023.

In his four-year career, Sneed has 10 interceptions, 40 passes defensed and four forced fumbles.