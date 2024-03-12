Report: Lavonte David back with Bucs on one-year deal

Free agent linebacker Lavonte David is re-signing with the Buccaneers on a one-year deal with a base value of $9 million, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

David ranks 36th on PFT’s top 100 free agents list.

David, 34, has spent his entire career with the Bucs since they made him a second-round pick in 2012.

In 12 seasons, David has totaled 1,480 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 12 interceptions, 18 fumble recoveries, 64 pass breakups and 67 quarterback hits.

He played 15 games in 2023 and recorded 134 tackles, 4.5 sacks and five passes defensed.