Kevin Zeitler to sign with Lions

The Lions are set to add Kevin Zeitler to their offensive line.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Zeitler is on his way to Detroit to take a physical with the Lions. Assuming all goes well with that checkup, Zeitler intends to sign a one-year deal to join the reigning NFC North champs.

Zeitler would join the team a week after they lost Jonah Jackson to the Rams as a free agent. They re-signed right guard Graham Glasgow, so Zeitler will likely be slotted into the other spot in their starting lineup.

Zeitler made the Pro Bowl with Baltimore last season and has started 188 games for the Ravens, Giants, Browns, and Bengals over the course of his 12-year NFL career so he brings plenty of experience with him to Detroit. He and the Lions will be hoping that partnership spurs the team to even more success in 2024.