Buccaneers, Antoine Winfield Jr. agree to four-year deal

The Buccaneers have struck a deal with another one of their key players this offseason.

According to multiple reports, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has agreed to a four-year contract with Tampa Bay.

Winfield was franchise tagged in March to keep him with the club for at least 2024. Initial reports indicate that Winfield’s deal is worth $84.1 million with $45 million fully guaranteed, making Winfield the league’s highest-paid defensive back.

Winfield, 25, was a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and has been a key part of the Bucs’ defense since his rookie year when the club won Super Bowl LV. He turned in his best season in 2023, registering 122 total tackles, 12 passes defensed, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and 6.0 sacks. He was a first-team All-Pro for the first time.

In his 59 career games, Winfield has registered seven interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries, 15.0 sacks, and 18 tackles for loss.

With Winfield’s long-term deal, Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is the lone remaining tagged player in 2024 who has not agreed to a new contract. While Higgins has requested a trade, the Bengals have signaled that they’re more willing to let the receiver play on the one-year franchise tender than negotiate a long-term contract.