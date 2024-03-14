Steelers to sign DeShon Elliott to two-year deal

Safety DeShon Elliott is headed back to the AFC North.

Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Steelers have agreed to sign Elliott to a two-year deal worth $6 million.

Elliott began his career as a Ravens sixth-round pick in 2018. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury and much of the 2019 season due to injury as well. But he Started all 16 games for the Ravens in 2020, recording 80 total tackles with 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Injuries once again limited Elliott to six games in 2021 before he signed a one-year deal with the Lions in 2022 and appeared in 14 games with 13 starts for the club.

Elliott then signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins last offseason and started 15 games in 2023. He finished with one interception, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

Per Dulac, Elliott is expected to replace Keanu Neal in Pittsburgh’s secondary.

Elliott was No. 62 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents.