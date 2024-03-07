Jaylon Johnson agrees to four-year deal with Bears

At the scouting combine last week, Bears General Manager Ryan Poles told reporters that the team’s conversations with Jaylon Johnson were “going well” ahead of the cornerback hitting free agency.

While Chicago then franchise tagged Johnson earlier this week, it turns out they won’t need it.

According to multiple reports, Johnson has agreed to a four-year contract to keep him with the Bears on a long-term basis. The deal is reportedly worth $76 million with $54 million guaranteed.

A second-round pick in 2020, Johnson has become one of the league’s top corners. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023, recording 10 passes defensed, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Johnson, 24, has played 53 games and registered 41 passes defensed and five picks.