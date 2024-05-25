Travis Kelce gives pitch-perfect take on Harrison Butker

In today’s media ecosystem, where every issue becomes fodder for outrage and counter-outrage, nuance and pragmatism has no place. Which makes nuance and pragmatism even more valuable when it appears.

We’ve tried to take a nuanced and pragmatic approach to the controversy sparked by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College. From our initial take on the situation to Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s response to the question of whether a kicker’s decision to make himself conspicuous will potentially complicate his performance, it’s foolish to expect any attempt to approach the situation with nuance and pragmatism to not be scoured for anything that would fit the outrage and counter-outrage business model. (We still tried.)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tried, too. And he did a good job of finding balance amid the I’m-right-you’re-an-idiot modern discourse.

“I cherish him as a teammate,” Kelce said of Butker on the New Heights podcast, with his brother Jason. “I think Pat [Mahomes] said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate. . . . He’s treated family and family that I’ve introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness. And that’s how he treats everyone. When it comes down to his views and what he said at [the] commencement speech, those are his. I can’t say I agree with the majority of it or just about any of it outside of just him loving his family and his kids. And I don’t think that I should judge him by his views, especially his religious views, of how to go about life, that’s just not who I am.”

That’s how we all should approach others. You live your life, I’ll live mine. And if/when you choose to express views that I disagree with, I might choose to do so. Or maybe I won’t. Maybe I’ll just keep living my life the way I choose to live my life.

Of course, that approach doesn’t generate clicks. The vocal minorities on each end of the spectrum have to cram everything into a “fascist” or “woke” box.

The truth continues to be that most of us reside in the middle. Most of us don’t really want to tell others what they can and can’t do. Most of us are sane and reasonable and rational. But it doesn’t pay to cater to the silent majority because they’ve got better things to do than to constantly piss and moan about those whose views differ from theirs.

And the pissing and moaning applies to both sides. It’s no longer about engaging in fair debate in the hopes of changing minds. It’s about constantly keeping the like-minded base ready to hear more pissing and moaning that supports their own pissing and moaning.

At the risk of pissing and moaning about all of the pissing and moaning, haven’t we had enough pissing and moaning?

The only flaw in this approach is that the party in power has the ability to stack all federal courts, at every level, with like-minded judges. And since those appointments are for life, their decisions can have a dramatic impact on our entire collection of rights and responsibilities as American citizens.

That’s a pragmatic nuance that seems to be lost on most — especially the majority in the middle. Especially with all the pissing and moaning keeping the middle majority from wanting to pay any attention to what’s happening.