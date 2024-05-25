DJ Moore: We’ll ride through “H-E-L-L and back” with Caleb Williams

In February, Bears receiver DJ Moore went “on record.” He said clearly and unequivocally that he wanted Justin Fields to continue to be the team’s quarterback.

This week, Moore was more pragmatic, now that Fields is gone and Caleb Williams is the starting quarterback.

“Business is business,” Moore said, via CBSSports.com. “I seen it coming. So, at the end of the day, he was the quarterback last year, now we got Caleb. We’re gonna ride through H-E-L-L and back with him, so I’m just looking forward to seeing what he put out.”

Moore was even more pragmatic about his decision to participate in voluntary OTAs.

“Shoot, 200 grand on the line,” Moore said, referring to his workout bonus..” I want to be here and make that money. Outside of that you got to get the connection down with Caleb and with everybody, even Rome [Odunze] and the whole room. The whole offense just wants to be around each other and build that bond, the relationships that we had last year, and form it with new people.”

Moore likes what he has seen so far from Williams.

“You can see that the natural leadership is there, the natural arm talent is there,” Moore said. “Everything about him, it’s just always a positive thing. Even when he has a bad play, he’s looking to learn real fast right after. That’s all you can ask of him, for him to quickly forget but also learn at the same time.”

The Bears could be on the brink of having something they haven’t had in the modern era of pro football — a dominant offense. They’ve had no true franchise quarterback since Sid Luckman, and they never really parlayed the obsession with stopping running back Walter Payton into a high-end passing game.

Now, with Williams and Moore and Odunze and Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet and D’Andre Swift and Khalil Herbert? Get your bratwurst ready.