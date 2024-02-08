DJ Moore “definitely on record” as wanting Justin Fields to stay with Bears

There’s been a lot of discussion about what the Bears should do with Justin Fields this offseason and that discussion will continue as the Bears get closer to being on the clock with the first overall pick in the draft, but wide receiver DJ Moore doesn’t need to hear anything else on the topic.

During an appearance on PFT Live Thursday, Moore said that he’s “definitely on record” as wanting Fields to remain the team’s quarterback. Moore said that Fields is a “great leader” and that he doesn’t “get exhausted” voicing his support for the quarterback “because I know his growth and everything that he went through” before closing out the 2023 season with an extended run of good play.

“His growth has been phenomenal,” Moore said. “If you look at the games where he came back off of injury, he’s been everything you could ask out of a quarterback. Puts us in a position to win, getting the ball to his playmakers and if he’s gotta do it himself he does it himself and takes it like 50, 60 yards and does his thing. That’s all you can ask, is just steady growth and that’s what he did.”

Moore won’t ultimately be the one deciding on whether the Bears keep Fields or if they use the top pick in the draft on another quarterback, but the production that the wideout was able to get with Fields should be a big part of the argument in favor of staying the course and bolstering the team around them in 2024.