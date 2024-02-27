Bears’ conversations with Jaylon Johnson “going well” ahead of free agency

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles didn’t have much to share about the team’s plans at quarterback during a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine, but he had a bit more to say about cornerback Jaylon Johnson’s situation.

Johnson is set to become an unrestricted free agent next month if he does not sign a new deal with the Bears or receive a franchise tag. Poles said right after the season that Johnson will not be going anywhere and Tuesday’s comments provided optimism about things working out.

Poles said he feels “really good” about where things stand in the team’s discussions with Johnson.

“Conversations are going well at this time,” Poles said. “We feel like we’ve done a really good job coming to the table strong, showing the respect that he’s due just in terms of his production through his career and really an emphasis on the turnovers that he created this past year. Our expectation is that’s going to continue to go as he’s with the Bears. When I say coming strong, that means cash flows are strong, guarantees are strong, the term is strong for him.”

Poles noted that it takes “two to tango,” but Johnson, who is No. 6 on PFT’s list of top free agents, has expressed a desire to stay in Chicago and it sounds like the two sides are moving toward making that happen.